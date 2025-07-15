New Doncaster area pop-up Italian restaurant set to open its doors
Catalano’s, which is based in Epworth, will host a fully sold-out opening event on July 18 at The Tea Room No. 1 with more events planned for July 25 and 26.
A spokesperson said: “The moment you have all been waiting for – get ready for a taste of Italy right here in Epworth!
"Get ready for a traditional Italian feast that'll transport you straight to Italy. We're working on securing a more permanent venue, so keep your eyes peeled.
“We're bringing a brand-new menu packed with mouthwatering dishes. Think rich, savoury pasta, crispy, golden arancini, and creamy, dreamy tiramisu. Each dish is made with love and the freshest ingredients.”
The pop up restaurant is cash only and diners have to bring their own drinks.
The spokesperson added: Don't miss out! Come join us for a delicious Italian experience.”
