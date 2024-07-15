New coffee shop opens its doors to customers inside Doncaster's Frenchgate
A new coffee shop has opened its doors to customer inside Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre.
Coffee Spoons is now serving up a wide variety of hot and cold drinks, snacks and sweet treats from its two-storey premises near to the Sainsbury’s supermarket.
The new outlet offers a wide range of coffees, cakes, crisps as well as ice cream shakes.
A spokesperson said: “Come and enjoy excellent coffee, delicious cakes and tasty breakfast and lunch options.
"We look forward to seeing you soon.”
