New coffee shop opens its doors to customers inside Doncaster's Frenchgate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new coffee shop has opened its doors to customer inside Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coffee Spoons is now serving up a wide variety of hot and cold drinks, snacks and sweet treats from its two-storey premises near to the Sainsbury’s supermarket.

The new outlet offers a wide range of coffees, cakes, crisps as well as ice cream shakes.

A spokesperson said: “Come and enjoy excellent coffee, delicious cakes and tasty breakfast and lunch options.

"We look forward to seeing you soon.”