New coffee and cake store opens its doors inside former Doncaster city centre bank

A brand new coffee shop has opened its doors inside a former Doncaster city centre bank.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:43 BST
Banco has opened its doors inside the former Royal Bank of Scotland building in St Sepulchre Gate. (Photos: Visit Doncaster).Banco has opened its doors inside the former Royal Bank of Scotland building in St Sepulchre Gate. (Photos: Visit Doncaster).
Banco, which is situated inside the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on St Sepulchre Gate opposite the Frenchgate centre, serves up warm hot and cold drinks, along with cakes and pastries – with plans to extend the menu in coming weeks.

A spokesman for Visit Doncaster said: “This is a contemporary little coffee shop that looks amazing inside

“For now, they are offering warm and cold drinks along with a variety of delicious cakes and pastries. They will soon be catering to food so make sure to keep your eyes peeled for that one.

“It's great to see how passionate they are about this new little venture which is in a fantastic spot in our city centre. They have so much drive into making Doncaster a great place.”

Banco is open from 7.30am to 6pm except Sundays when it closes at 4pm.