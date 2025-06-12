New bosses sought to take "blank canvas" Doncaster party bar "to next level"

New bosses are being sought to take a Doncaster city centre party bar to the “next level” – with property specialists describing it as “a blank canvas.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New to market with leisure property firm Fleurets is La Barraca, a high street bar located on the popular Silver Street leisure circuit in Doncaster city centre.

A new lease is being offered for a term of 10 years, free of tie, with a rent £40,000 per annum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “This prominent, double-fronted property occupies the ground floor of a three-storey concrete-framed building and offers an ideal layout for a late-night venue.

New bosses are being sought to take La Baracca to the "next level"

"The open-plan interior features generous ceiling height, a large central bar, DJ booth, and a dedicated dancefloor area, all are perfectly suited to a party bar operation.

“To the rear, a partially covered courtyard provides seating for 48, adding a valuable additional trading and smoking area.”

Simon Hall, Director and Head of Agency North at Fleurets, commented: “La Barraca is a ready-made late-night venue in one of Doncaster’s busiest circuits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Currently operating just 12 hours a week, from 8pm to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, it presents a real opportunity for an operator to expand the trading hours and unlock its full potential.

"With low overheads and a flexible layout, this site is a blank canvas for someone to take it to the next level.”

Viewings are strictly by appointment only through Fleurets North Office. For further information or to arrange a viewing, you can contact Fleurets on 0113 234 0304.