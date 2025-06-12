New bosses sought to take "blank canvas" Doncaster party bar "to next level"
New to market with leisure property firm Fleurets is La Barraca, a high street bar located on the popular Silver Street leisure circuit in Doncaster city centre.
A new lease is being offered for a term of 10 years, free of tie, with a rent £40,000 per annum.
A spokesperson said: “This prominent, double-fronted property occupies the ground floor of a three-storey concrete-framed building and offers an ideal layout for a late-night venue.
"The open-plan interior features generous ceiling height, a large central bar, DJ booth, and a dedicated dancefloor area, all are perfectly suited to a party bar operation.
“To the rear, a partially covered courtyard provides seating for 48, adding a valuable additional trading and smoking area.”
Simon Hall, Director and Head of Agency North at Fleurets, commented: “La Barraca is a ready-made late-night venue in one of Doncaster’s busiest circuits.
"Currently operating just 12 hours a week, from 8pm to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, it presents a real opportunity for an operator to expand the trading hours and unlock its full potential.
"With low overheads and a flexible layout, this site is a blank canvas for someone to take it to the next level.”
Viewings are strictly by appointment only through Fleurets North Office. For further information or to arrange a viewing, you can contact Fleurets on 0113 234 0304.
