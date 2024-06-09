New African and Afro-Caribbean restaurant officially opens its doors in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand new African and Afro-Caribbean restaurant serving up a string of delicious dishes has officially opened its doors in Doncaster.

Cecilia’s Lounge and Bar delivers the vibrant flavours of delicious freshly cooked west African, Afro-Caribbean, and international cuisine and offers a taste of Nigeria in the heart of Doncaster city centre.

And as well as food, guests can also enjoy some entertainment, with Afrobeat and Amapiano rhythms.

Michael Adeleye, a Lincolnshire-based entrepreneur, first approached Business Doncaster in June 2023, with an interest in opening an African themed restaurant and takeaway.

Cecilia's Lounge serves up a wide range of Afro-Caribbean and African dishes.

Michael currently has two restaurant/takeaways operating in Lincoln and Worksop and is also the founder of an AI and robotics business named Tee Martin – which has recently relocated from Lincoln to Hall Gate.

Whilst initially looking for restaurant and takeaway space, Michael was interested in finding suitable space that could also cater for events.

Following an extensive property search, Michael secured the property at 17-19 Silver Street which has become Cecilia’s.

The restaurant opened its doors to the public on 2 May and is an Afro-fusion, family run business serving authentic African cuisine from suya grills to goat meat grills and the diverse menu has something to satisfy all taste buds.

The new restaurant is situated on Silver Street.

The restaurant is led by Chantel (Michael’s wife) Adeleye, out of the desire to fulfil the legacy to her late mother-in-law who was the head chef at the University of Lagos, Nigeria.

It is named in her memory and celebrates her desire and passion for cooking alongside the commitment to the community by creating a lively social atmosphere for people to eat, dance, talk and socialise.

Business Doncaster’s Investment Team has supported Michael and Chantel with their property search, connections to local trades and suppliers for the renovation and fit out of the premises, and an introduction to its advance team for assistance with the recruitment of staff. The business currently employs ten people.

A serial entrepreneur, Business Doncaster is also supporting Michael to set up a new bakery business in Doncaster city centre.

The new venue will also host cookery classes and entertainment.

The restaurant boasts a warm and inviting atmosphere, reminiscent of Cecilia's own kitchen.

Decorated with traditional Nigerian artifacts, family photos and vibrant colours, it creates a sense of home and nostalgia for all who visit. Afrobeat music plays in the background, enhancing the dining experience.

Cecilia’s Lounge & Bar also offers the following:

Cecilia’s Chef Table: a unique dining experience where guests can enjoy a specially curated menu prepared by the head chef, paying homage to Cecilia's favourite recipes, and cooking techniques.

Cooking Classes: weekly classes will be offered to teach traditional Nigerian cooking, inspired by Cecilia’s recipes, allowing guests to take a piece of her legacy home with them.

Community Events: regular events such as Nigerian Independence Day celebrations, live music nights, and cultural festivals to bring the community together and celebrate Nigerian heritage.