Nestlé Confectionery has launched a brand-new sharing bag inspired by an ice cream classic

The 95g bag will combine Nestlé favourites Milkybar and Rowntree’s

The new bag joins an already existing line-up of ice cream inspired sweets from Nestlé

Nestlé Confectionery has launched a brand-new sharing bag, which will pay homage to a nostalgic summer classic.

The iconic brand has combined beloved sweet treats Milkybar and Rowntree’s for the Milkybar Jelly & Ice Cream sharing bag.

The sweet treats are inspired by the nostalgic ice cream classic of Jelly and Ice Cream, which is sure to be an instant hit for sweet-toothed individuals.

Nestlé’s Milkybar Jelly & Ice Cream 95g sharing bag will include smooth and creamy giant pieces of Milkybar white chocolate, alongside Rowntree’s fruity flavoured jelly sweets. It is suitable for vegetarians.

Milkybar Brand Manager, Lucy Fawcett, said: “We’re excited to share our latest ice cream inspired sharing bag with the UK and Ireland this week and can’t wait to hear what our confectionery fans make of it.”

"We loved the idea of jelly and ice cream as a flavour inspiration, it brings back memories of carefree summer days, sitting around the table with friends and family. Our sharing bags are designed to bring people together and hopefully this tasty new treat will bring back some of that summer nostalgia when people try it.”

Milkybar Jelly & Ice is the newest addition to Nestlé’s existing ice cream inspired range, which includes; Aero Melts, Munchies Cookie Dough Ice Cream flavour, Raspberry Ripple flavour Milkybar Buttons and Ice cream shaped Rowntree’s Randoms Foamies.

Nestlé Confectionery’s Milkybar Jelly & Ice Cream sharing bag is available to buy in stores nationwide.