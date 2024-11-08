I’m a Dolly Parton superfan but I do not like her brand-new wine

Country music star Dolly Parton has released an alcohol range exclusively with ASDA

Dolly’s rosé wine is priced at £8.50

I’m a huge fan of country music star Dolly Parton. I’ve always idolised her, given her incredible talent, catchy tunes and wonderful personality.

As wine is my ultimate choice of an alcoholic drink, I was delighted to find that Dolly Parton has released an alcohol range exclusively to ASDA which features prosecco and rosé wine.

I previously tried Dolly’s prosecco (which is priced at £10 per bottle in ASDA) and although I didn’t think it was the best thing I’ve ever tasted, it was fairly nice and a bottle I would certainly purchase again.

So I decided to try out her rosé wine next (priced at £8.50), and went in with fairly high expectations. Sadly though, I was left disappointed.

But before we get into why I didn’t like Dolly’s wine, I do want to mention how much I love the branding of the alcohol range.

Both the rosé wine and the prosecco bottles feature a blue label, with Dolly’s name scrawled on the front in silver metallic lettering surrounded by a butterfly design.

While the prosecco features blue and silver butterflies, the wine features blue and pink butterflies. As a lover of all things ‘girly’, I love the aesthetic of the branding and I think that due to this, both bottles would make an excellent gift for the person in your life that loves this type of style.

However, the taste of the wine wasn’t for me at all.

Before diving in for a sip, I took a sniff and was immediately taken aback by the strong scent. Bear in mind that Dolly’s rosé wine has an alcohol content of 12.5% and the high alcohol content is certainly prominent in the smell and taste.

After taking a sip I was left a bit disappointed. While I didn’t hate it, it was far too strong for my liking. I was expecting a fruity taste, but instead left with a bitter one.

This is down to personal preference though as I tend to stick to wines that are a little bit more on the lighter side, with a much lower alcohol percentage. If you like your wine strong though, this may be the one for you.

In my opinion, Dolly’s name is what will make this brand sell but given the strong taste I think it will struggle against its competitors, the likes of Kylie Minogues’ brand of wines and proseccos.

I’m not completely put-off though, and I may reach for this bottle another time but it’s not something I would sip on regularly.

Let us know your thoughts on Dolly Parton’s new alcohol range and for more information please visit the Dolly Wines website.