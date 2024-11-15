Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Christmas, M&S has something special for everyone, including the littlest members of the family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

Explore the M&S gift guide for kids, featuring Spencer Bear Pyjamas perfect for cosying up on Christmas Eve, and festive outfits like the Velvet Sequin Dress and Denim Borg Lined Shacket to make your little ones the stars of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back by popular demand, the Percy Pig™ and Colin the Caterpillar™ plush toys are available again!

Colin the Caterpillar™ plush toy.

Plus the Percy and Colin Advent Calendar is now in stores, offering the ultimate festive finale on the 25th.

Gifts for kids feature everything from science sets and craft kits to cuddly toys and fun board games.

Discover Christmas presents themed with Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colourful, glittery or light-up footwear from the Christmas gifts for girls selection is bound to raise a smile when it’s unboxed.

There’s plenty more to see simply visit M&S online or in store now.