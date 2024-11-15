M&S launches Percy Pig Advent Calendar and gift guide for kids

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 15th Nov 2024, 15:56 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 16:01 GMT
This Christmas, M&S has something special for everyone, including the littlest members of the family.

​(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

Explore the M&S gift guide for kids, featuring Spencer Bear Pyjamas perfect for cosying up on Christmas Eve, and festive outfits like the Velvet Sequin Dress and Denim Borg Lined Shacket to make your little ones the stars of the show.

Back by popular demand, the Percy Pig™ and Colin the Caterpillar™ plush toys are available again!

Colin the Caterpillar™ plush toy.Colin the Caterpillar™ plush toy.
Colin the Caterpillar™ plush toy.

Plus the Percy and Colin Advent Calendar is now in stores, offering the ultimate festive finale on the 25th.

Gifts for kids feature everything from science sets and craft kits to cuddly toys and fun board games.

Discover Christmas presents themed with Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar.

Colourful, glittery or light-up footwear from the Christmas gifts for girls selection is bound to raise a smile when it’s unboxed.

There’s plenty more to see simply visit M&S online or in store now.

