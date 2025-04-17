Memories of iconic Doncaster city centre bar wanted as venue set to return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An iconic Doncaster city centre bar is set to return this summer – and memories of its 80s heyday are wanted ahead of its relaunch.

The Cellar Bar underneath the Regent Hotel will re-open as No. 1 later this year – and bosses want to hear from people who have attended the venue which has had a number of names over its lifetime.

A spokesperson said: “Were you there at the Cellar Bar in the 80s?

“We’re bringing Doncaster’s lost nightlife back – and we need your help to tell the story.

Memories of Doncaster's iconic Cellar Bar are wanted as the venue prepares to return.

“If you ever partied at Abbey Road, The Archives, O’Grady’s, or The Cellar Bar underneath the Regent Hotel, we want to hear from you.

"Your memories could feature on the walls of No.1 - a brand new venue with a legendary past.”

You can email your stories or old photos to: [email protected] or drop them off behind reception at The Regent Hotel.

“Whether it’s a wild night you still talk about, an old photo booth snap, or your parents’ stories from back in the day - it all counts.

“Not all history stays buried.”

The Beatles famously stayed at the Regent Hotel following a concert at the nearby Gaumont Theatre in February 1963.

The Fab Four all signed the hotel’s guest book – and the page took pride of place in Abbey Road, a Beatles themed bar in the basement of the hotel for a time.

The world famous group played in Doncaster five times during their career between 1962 and 1963.