Licensing plans submitted for iconic Doncaster church which became pub

Fresh licensing plans have been submitted for an iconic Doncaster city centre building – raising hopes that the building is set to bounce back as an entertainment venue.

Restoration and building works are under way at the former Diamond Live Lounge in Wood Street, which closed in 2021.

Builders have also been spotted inside the building, which was once a church.

In its heyday, the pub, still fondly rememebered by many in a previous guise of Camelots, attracted drinkers from across England for its party nights.

Local businessman Malcolm Meek has submitted plans to Doncaster’s licensing committee for live music, recorded music, late night refreshment, both indoors and outdoors and sale of alcohol.

The licence suggests the new venue would be open from 10am to 2am, seven days a week.

It has been closed for more than four years after being declared insolvent in January 2021.

Then owner Dominic Gibbs, who also runs Doncaster martial arts firm Caged Steel, refused to answer questions about his business dealings after a string of angry wedding couples who had hired the venue for their big day claimed they had been left out of pocket by up to £2,000 after the venue went bust.

He faced a number of allegations from furious brides as well as workers and contractors after it was revealed a previous incarnation of the firm had debts of £117,000.

In September 2021, Doncaster Licensing announced that a licence had been granted to a firm known as Campbell Bars Limited.

However, the spot has remained vacant and boarded up since that time.

Formerly the Trinity Presbyterian chapel, the building dates from 1891 and became Camelots in 1982.

It later traded as Eden, Trilogy, Trinity and Reload before becoming Diamond Live Lounge.

Earlier this year, the building suffered slight damage after furniture was set ablaze inside.

Anyone who wishes to make representations regarding the application can write to The Licensing Department, City of Doncaster Council, Civic Office, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BU.

Representations may also be made by email to [email protected] and must include full contact details including name and address.

Representations must be received no later than 07/11/2025.