Landmark Doncaster pub set to re-open today following huge makeover

A popular and landmark Doncaster pub and restaurant is set to re-open today after a huge month-long refurbishment.

The Green Tree Inn at Hatfield has been given a £500,000 makeover after closing its doors in November.

A spokesperson for owners Stonehouse said: “Our restaurant is well known in the local area for serving our famous carvery roasts and freshly made stone baked pizzas.

"Our refurb include a new menu, with some new exciting additional extras to our already versatile line-up.

“We will be introducing ‘signature experiences’ from Bottomless Pizza and Prosecco to a pizza making masterclass - all in our new designated VIP area which has its own party table for up to 12 people that can be booked on our website.

“Our new look Stonehouse 2025 restaurant will bring the restaurant up to date whilst still in keeping with its original cosy pub feel.

"The new changes will bring it back to life and include new modern outside seating area with lighting, a new internal layout and dining area, a new kitchen and a whole new team.”

New additions to the menu will include new ‘bubble waffle sundaes’ made fresh, front of house for the guest to see and choose from, new flavoured pizzas and burgers and brand new dishes such beef lasagne and so much more.

A VIP opening night took place on December 5 where bosses invited family and friends to showcase the new restaurant with special VIP guest Vicky Hogg.

Vicky was nominated by the local community and voted a ‘local hero’ to cut the ribbon and be the pub’s VIP guest.

The spokesperson said: “Vicky has done a tremendous amount of work in the community, fundraising for local charities, supporting families and raising money for those in need.

"Vicky has done this through setting herself gruelling challenges, such as most recently when she ran from Edinburgh to London to raise awareness around the importance of the work that ‘Amber’s legacy’ does for cervical cancer, Vicky raised a massive £8,300 for Amber’s legacy and for the family of Jody, a local mum who sadly lost her fight earlier this year.”