The Wheatley, also known to many as the Wheatley Hotel, will bounce back into business today (Thursday) – with a host of events lined up to mark the new look venue.

There will be drink promotions on offer on the re-opening day, while Friday will see live entertainment from Shaun Perry.

On Saturday, there will be an opening party with bouncy castle and assault course between 1pm and 7pm with a rodeo bull from 6pm to 10pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wheatley Hotel is bouncing back into business.

There will also be a karaoke disco from Nutty Neil with a buffet from 7pm.

Sunday will see the launch of a new carvery from noon to 4pm while there will be a bouncy castle for the children from noon to 6pm, weather permitting.