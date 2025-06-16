Landmark Doncaster bar and restaurant to re-open following huge refurbishment

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jun 2025, 05:40 BST
A landmark Doncaster bar and restaurant is set to re-open its doors following a huge refurbishment.

The Miller and Carter Steakhouse on Bawtry Road in Bessacarr closed its doors in May, telling customers: “We are closing…but not forever.”

Last month, bosses at the Parrots Corner eatery, previously known as The Hare and Tortoise, said: “Here at Miller and Carter Bessacarr we are getting a well needed refurb.

“Say goodbye to cracked tiles and ripped chairs - we are getting a fresh look and we’re so excited for you to see it!”

Miller and Carter will re-open following a makeover.

The grand re-opening date is set for June 20.

The spokesperson added: “We will miss you, this is not a goodbye, this is a see you soon, very soon for more excitement and more importantly, steak.”

“It’s been a pleasure and we can’t wait to reopen to show you the exciting things that will be happening over the next few weeks.”

