Landmark Doncaster bar and restaurant to re-open following huge refurbishment
The Miller and Carter Steakhouse on Bawtry Road in Bessacarr closed its doors in May, telling customers: “We are closing…but not forever.”
Last month, bosses at the Parrots Corner eatery, previously known as The Hare and Tortoise, said: “Here at Miller and Carter Bessacarr we are getting a well needed refurb.
“Say goodbye to cracked tiles and ripped chairs - we are getting a fresh look and we’re so excited for you to see it!”
The grand re-opening date is set for June 20.
The spokesperson added: “We will miss you, this is not a goodbye, this is a see you soon, very soon for more excitement and more importantly, steak.”
“It’s been a pleasure and we can’t wait to reopen to show you the exciting things that will be happening over the next few weeks.”