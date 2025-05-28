Landmark Doncaster bar and restaurant shuts down for huge refurbishment

By Darren Burke
Published 28th May 2025, 06:37 BST

A landmark Doncaster bar and restaurant has closed its doors for a huge refurbishment.

The Miller and Carter Steakhouse on Bawtry Road in Bessacarr announced the closure to customers via social media saying: “We are closing…but not forever.”

Bosses at the Parrots Corner eatery, previously known as The Hare and Tortoise, said: “Here at Miller and Carter Bessacarr we are getting a well needed refurb.

“Say goodbye to cracked tiles and ripped chairs - we are getting a fresh look and we’re so excited for you to see it!”

The Miller and Carter Steakhouse has closed for a huge refurbishment.

The grand re-opening date is set for June 20.

The spokesperson added: “We will miss you, this is not a goodbye, this is a see you soon, very soon for more excitement and more importantly, steak.”

“It’s been a pleasure and we can’t wait to reopen to show you the exciting things that will be happening over the next few weeks.”

