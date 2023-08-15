News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Britain’s first Eurovision singer, Patricia Bredin, has died aged 88
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Krispy Kreme is giving away up to 225,000 doughnuts to footie fans across England match days

As England fans gear up to cheer on their team on the world’s biggest stage again, Krispy Kreme is lining up winning deals giving more Brits a chance of getting in the box.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:56 BST

To help viewers get the most out of this year’s tournament, Krispy Kreme will be giving away FREE hot drinks and Original Glazed sharer Dozen on match days, with up to 225,000 free doughnuts up for grabs if England progress all the way to the final.

All fans have to do is present their Krispy Kreme Rewards app and be one of the first 10 customers in store to claim a cuppa and an Original Glazed dozen to share with their fellow fanatics!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now the team has made it to the semi-finals, there will be 40 chances per store to claim the prize.

Cheer on the women with a donut treatCheer on the women with a donut treat
Cheer on the women with a donut treat
Most Popular

Finally, if England go all the way to the final, each shop will be giving away 50 hot drinks and Original Glazed sharer Dozens.

helping football fans raise their spirits in the hope of a historic win!

Here’s hoping for another successful year for the England team, as more matches mean more opportunities for doughnut lovers to enjoy a free OG Dozen and cup of tea to sit back and enjoy the brew-tiful game.

Related topics:England