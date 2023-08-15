Krispy Kreme is giving away up to 225,000 doughnuts to footie fans across England match days
To help viewers get the most out of this year’s tournament, Krispy Kreme will be giving away FREE hot drinks and Original Glazed sharer Dozen on match days, with up to 225,000 free doughnuts up for grabs if England progress all the way to the final.
All fans have to do is present their Krispy Kreme Rewards app and be one of the first 10 customers in store to claim a cuppa and an Original Glazed dozen to share with their fellow fanatics!
Now the team has made it to the semi-finals, there will be 40 chances per store to claim the prize.
Finally, if England go all the way to the final, each shop will be giving away 50 hot drinks and Original Glazed sharer Dozens.