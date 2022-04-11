The Big Smoke is set to open its doors in Doncaster town centre in May – and bosses are currently looking for staff to work at the brand new eatery.

A spokesman said: “We're hiring at The Big Smoke - Doncaster

“Want to be a part of the team at our brand new restaurant opening this May? We're hiring for a range of roles and we're ready for your application.”

The Big Smoke is opening its doors in Doncaster in May.

The burger, steak and chicken restaurant announced plans earlier this year to open a restaurant on the corner of Wood Street and Cleveland Street in the town centre.

The restaurant firm, which already has a branch in Rotherham, announced the arrival on its Facebook page.

Diners can look forward to tucking into huge platefuls of succulent steaks cooked to their liking as well as burgers, ribs and chicken wings.

It describes itself as a ‘restaurant dedicated to the majesty of meats’ adding, ‘the very best prime cuts prepared well and piled high, that’s our philosophy.

“Prepare to experience a feast like no other in the region every time you visit. We’re excited to welcome you to a new dining experience showcasing the majesty of meats.”

The restaurant will be in the premises formerly occupied by NYC Bar and Grill, which closed in 2017, just two years after opening.

NYC opened in premises formerly occupied by Liberty Grill, a similarly themed US restaurant, which closed its doors in 2014.

Prior to that it was a trendy cocktail bar called Tonik.