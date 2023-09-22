Indian restaurant in Doncaster given a one out of five food hygiene rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wowburger, at 5-6 North Mall Gallery Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.

And Bayleaf and Beyond Ltd, at 55 Doncaster Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster was given a score of one on August 17.