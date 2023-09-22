News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Indian restaurant in Doncaster given a one out of five food hygiene rating

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 21:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wowburger, at 5-6 North Mall Gallery Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.

And Bayleaf and Beyond Ltd, at 55 Doncaster Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster was given a score of one on August 17.

Of Doncaster's 504 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 337 (67 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Related topics:DoncasterFood Standards AgencyDoncaster Road