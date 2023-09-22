Indian restaurant in Doncaster given a one out of five food hygiene rating
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Wowburger, at 5-6 North Mall Gallery Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.
And Bayleaf and Beyond Ltd, at 55 Doncaster Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster was given a score of one on August 17.
Of Doncaster's 504 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 337 (67 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.