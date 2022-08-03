Indian and Chinese takeaways rated during visit by food hygiene inspectors in Doncaster

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 11:07 am
Updated Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 11:07 am

Among thoe visited were The Taj Cottage at Northgate, Tickhill, which was given a four out of five after assessment on June 27.

• Rated 4: Country Kitchen at Arksey Lane, Bentley, rated on June 25.

A Chinese takeaway in Doncaster has been rated by food hygiene inspectors
• Rated 4: Doncaster Catholic Club at Catholic Club, Waterdale, rated on June 24.

• Rated 3: Lucky Garden at 52 Bank Street, Mexborough rated on June 24.

