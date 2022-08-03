Indian and Chinese takeaways rated during visit by food hygiene inspectors in Doncaster

Among thoe visited were The Taj Cottage at Northgate, Tickhill, which was given a four out of five after assessment on June 27.
• Rated 4: Country Kitchen at Arksey Lane, Bentley, rated on June 25.
• Rated 4: Doncaster Catholic Club at Catholic Club, Waterdale, rated on June 24.
• Rated 3: Lucky Garden at 52 Bank Street, Mexborough rated on June 24.
