If you like it hot then the new edition to the McDonald’s menu is for you
After months of lockdown, McDonald’s is here to spice up your summer (quite literally) with its HOTTEST burger yet…introducing the limited-edition McSpicy Burger, available from Wednesday, July 14.
A thick, succulent chicken fillet with a spicy coating, on a bed of crunchy, cool lettuce and mayo, between toasted sesame seed buns – this burger definitely has a certain zing to it!
Now, McDonald’s knows that spice is subjective. Whatever you think, McDonald’s is encouraging the nation to head online to join the #McSpicyDebate on social by answering ‘How McSpicy is it for you?’
And for those of you who can’t tolerate the heat, don’t worry - McDonald’s has you covered! McDonald’s is giving away free Happy Meal Milk with all McSpicy purchases via the My McDonald’s App.
This will only be around for a limited time of six weeks, meaning you have until August 24 to get your hands on it - so be quick and remember it’s only available whilst stocks last!