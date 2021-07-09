If you like it hot then the new edition to the McDonald’s menu is for you

A thick, succulent chicken fillet with a spicy coating, on a bed of crunchy, cool lettuce and mayo, between toasted sesame seed buns – this burger definitely has a certain zing to it!

Now, McDonald’s knows that spice is subjective. Whatever you think, McDonald’s is encouraging the nation to head online to join the #McSpicyDebate on social by answering ‘How McSpicy is it for you?’

Fancy trying something with a bit of a kick?

And for those of you who can’t tolerate the heat, don’t worry - McDonald’s has you covered! McDonald’s is giving away free Happy Meal Milk with all McSpicy purchases via the My McDonald’s App.

This will only be around for a limited time of six weeks, meaning you have until August 24 to get your hands on it - so be quick and remember it’s only available whilst stocks last!