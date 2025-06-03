Iconic Doncaster city centre cellar bar set to re-open this weekend
The Cellar Bar underneath the Regent Hotel will re-open as No. 1 this Saturday – and the relaunch will kick off with a Party in the Park event in nearby Regent Square.
The free fun will get under way at noon in the square, with live music from vocal harmony band The Bowkers during the afternoon.
There will also be music from DJs in the event which runs until 7pm.
Then the focus will switch to the bar itself from 7pm until midnight, with music and entertainment in the cellar bar.
The venue has had a number of guises over the years, including Abbey Road, The Archives, O’Grady’s and The Cellar Bar
The Beatles famously stayed at the Regent Hotel following a concert at the nearby Gaumont Theatre in February 1963, with all of the Fab Four signing the guest book.
