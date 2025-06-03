Iconic Doncaster city centre cellar bar set to re-open this weekend

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An iconic Doncaster city centre bar is set to return this weekend – with a feast of fun and entertainment.

The Cellar Bar underneath the Regent Hotel will re-open as No. 1 this Saturday – and the relaunch will kick off with a Party in the Park event in nearby Regent Square.

The free fun will get under way at noon in the square, with live music from vocal harmony band The Bowkers during the afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be music from DJs in the event which runs until 7pm.

The Bowkers will provide the entertainment at the Party in the Park event before the re-opening of the Cellar Bar as No. 1.The Bowkers will provide the entertainment at the Party in the Park event before the re-opening of the Cellar Bar as No. 1.
The Bowkers will provide the entertainment at the Party in the Park event before the re-opening of the Cellar Bar as No. 1.

Then the focus will switch to the bar itself from 7pm until midnight, with music and entertainment in the cellar bar.

The venue has had a number of guises over the years, including Abbey Road, The Archives, O’Grady’s and The Cellar Bar

The Beatles famously stayed at the Regent Hotel following a concert at the nearby Gaumont Theatre in February 1963, with all of the Fab Four signing the guest book.

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice