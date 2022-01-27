Historic Doncaster town centre pub reveals massive new outdoor beer garden
A popular and historic Doncaster town centre pub has revealed work is under way on a massive new outdoor beer garden.
The Salutation in South Parade has given a sneak preview of the new area which is expected to open to customers in the coming months.
Sharing photos of the construction work on its Facebook page, a spokesman said: “If you’ve been in over the last couple of weeks, you may have noticed some work has been going on down at The Salutation.”
“We are extending our beer garden - here’s an exclusive peek at what we’ve been doing.
“Keep an eye out for updates as we are getting closer and closer to being complete!”
The Grade II listed real ale pub dates from the late 18th century and was once a renowned coaching inn along the Great North Road between London and Scotland, with a historic archway for coaches still remaining.