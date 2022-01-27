Historic Doncaster town centre pub reveals massive new outdoor beer garden

Work in progress on the new beer garden at The Salutation. (Photo: The Salutation).

The Salutation in South Parade has given a sneak preview of the new area which is expected to open to customers in the coming months.

Sharing photos of the construction work on its Facebook page, a spokesman said: “If you’ve been in over the last couple of weeks, you may have noticed some work has been going on down at The Salutation.”

“We are extending our beer garden - here’s an exclusive peek at what we’ve been doing.

“Keep an eye out for updates as we are getting closer and closer to being complete!”