Historic 17th century Doncaster pub goes on market - and you could run it

A historic 17th century Doncaster pub has gone on the market – and people are being sough to run it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The White Hart in Thorne Market Place has recently been refurbished – and bosses are now looking for someone to take up the lease.

A spokesperson for vendors Daltons Business said: “This is a rare opportunity to lease a truly impressive, character-filled 17th century public house in the heart of Thorne’s bustling central market square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Currently undergoing a major refurbishment, this substantial property is being sympathetically updated to combine traditional charm with a fresh, modern style – ensuring it appeals to today’s customers while retaining its historic character.

The White Hart in Thorne is available for lease.

“This large, versatile venue offers multiple revenue streams and endless potential.”

The pub offers spacious bar and lounge areas “full of period charm, with ample seating and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.”

The business also has a fully equipped kitchen serving the bar/lounge, a substantial function room with independent toilets and its own kitchen, ideal for weddings, parties, live events, or to be operated as a separate business venture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is onsite accommodation for the landlord or landlady, offering comfortable private living space within the property.

There are also 6–7 letting rooms, described as “perfect for guest accommodation, contractors, or Airbnb-style short stays, providing a valuable additional income stream.”

It added: “Located in a thriving market town close to Doncaster, with excellent transport links, this property offers the perfect blend of historic charm and modern business opportunity.

“This is a rare chance to take on a substantial, ready-to-trade hospitality venue with huge potential.”

Full details HERE