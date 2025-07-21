"Here’s to new beginnings and great times," say new Doncaster pub bosses

Brand new bosses at a popular Doncaster pub have promised “new beginnings and great times ahead” after taking charge at the bar.

Long-standing managers Craig and Karen Davis, who had been in charge at The Newton Arms in Sprotbrough for a decade, announced their departure last week – with new bosses already installed.

A social media post announced: “Hello from the new team at The Newton Arms!

“I’m Carly and I’m excited to be one of the new faces behind the bar as we take over as the new operators.

The Newton Arms at Sprotbrough is retaining its popular Sunday carvery.

“We can’t wait to make this a great community pub, a proper place to relax, have a laugh, and enjoy some good food and drink.

We’re keeping some of your favourites going, including the Sunday carvery, pie night every Monday, a poker night on Wednesdays and a pub quiz on Thursdays.

“We’d love for you to pop in and say hello. Here’s to new beginnings and great times ahead at the Newton Arms.”

Last week Mr and Mrs Davis said: “We’ve been asked many times over the last few weeks why we are leaving and the simple fact is as single operators it is just too expensive for us to continue.

“The company who are coming in to run The Newton are WJS Pubs - they run over 30 pubs and are able to negotiate much better (cheaper) deals on things like rent, utilities, food, drinks, Sky etc which make a massive difference to the bottom line of a business.

"The minimum wage has increased dramatically too as have National Insurance contributions.

“We have never skimped on staff to provide customer service, so this is a cost we’ve also had to absorb.

“We’d like to leave on a happy note though and thank you all for the fantastic support you’ve shown The Newton, us and our family over ten amazing years, for supporting us through lockdown and from the moment we started.

“We would also like to thank all the amazing staff teams that have worked with us over the years – you have helped us make the pub what it is today.

“We wish the new operators all the best and will always hold The Newton and you guys dear in our hearts….so until we meet again. Thank you and goodbye.”