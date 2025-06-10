Here's how you can get 25% off bottomless brunch at Doncaster cocktail bar

Everyone loves a good bottomless brunch – and here’s how you can get 25% off yours at a Doncaster city centre cocktail bar, courtesy of your Doncaster Free Press.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have teamed up with newly relaunched and revamped Vibe in Lazarus Court, which has recently roared back into life after a glitzy makeover.

The venue offers bottomless brunch – two hours of unlimited drinks – every Friday and Saturday from 4pm to 6pm or 6pm to 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cost is £40 per head and includes drinks such as cocktails, beer and prosecco – as well as a variety of snacks and nibbles too.

The Doncaster Free Press has teamed up with Vibe to offer 25% off bottomless brunch at Vibe in Lazarus Court.

But you can save a whopping 25% off throughout June and July courtesy of the Doncaster Free Press.

All you have to do is quote “Doncaster Free Press” when you book to receive discount. Bookings can be made HERE

The bar, which is 21+, is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 2pm until 2am and Sundays from 2pm until 7pm.