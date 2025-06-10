Here's how you can get 25% off bottomless brunch at Doncaster cocktail bar
We have teamed up with newly relaunched and revamped Vibe in Lazarus Court, which has recently roared back into life after a glitzy makeover.
The venue offers bottomless brunch – two hours of unlimited drinks – every Friday and Saturday from 4pm to 6pm or 6pm to 8pm.
The cost is £40 per head and includes drinks such as cocktails, beer and prosecco – as well as a variety of snacks and nibbles too.
But you can save a whopping 25% off throughout June and July courtesy of the Doncaster Free Press.
All you have to do is quote “Doncaster Free Press” when you book to receive discount. Bookings can be made HERE
The bar, which is 21+, is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 2pm until 2am and Sundays from 2pm until 7pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.