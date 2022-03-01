Grab a free drink as Doncaster Tesco cafe re-opens with fresh new look

The cafe at Tesco Extra in Woodfield Way, Balby has been given a makeover – with new menus also introduced.

And to mark the new look. customers can help themselves to a free drink.

Customers must present a promotional email entitled “Visit our new-look Café at Doncaster Extra” along with their Clubcard between February 28 and March 13 to get a free hot drink.

Customers can get a free hot drink at the new Tesco cafe in Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “Visit for coffee and catch-ups, sit back and dine in, pop in for brunch, lunch or a barista-made coffee

“Relax and unwind in our bright and modern café space and celebrate our new-look café with a free drink.

“Try the new plant-based Beyond Burger for lunch or our Shakshuka-style eggs.”