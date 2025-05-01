Funny tale of how locals sneakily drank Doncaster pub's only barrel of beer on VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the 80th anniversary of VE Day nears, an amusing tale of how a group of Doncaster pub regulars sneakily downed a bar’s only barrel of beer to celebrate the end of World War Two has emerged.

Doncaster’s Robert Wainman has revealed the story his late mum Nora used to regale him with – on what happened at Auckley’s Eagle and Child pub on May 8, 1945.

He said: “She was in her early twenties, beautiful in every way - and loved working alongside her parents in their whitewashed cottage village pub - lit by oil lamps - and where beer was straight from the wood, log fires burned and my grandfather played piano as the packed rooms of locals and airmen sang along.

“Despite the tragedy of war - they had some truly wonderful evenings.

The Eagle and Child at Auckley - where locals sneakily drank a barrel of "bad" beer to mark VE Day in 1945.

“I asked mum to write this particular VE Day tale below for me to share with others.”

Here’s the story of how thirsty regulars in one Doncaster village celebrated VE Day 80 years ago...

"During WW2 my parents had a lovely little country pub called the Eagle and Child at Auckley near Doncaster, very close to RAF Finningley, a large bomber station.

"Although beer was in short supply throughout the war, we'd generally done very well and rarely had been completely without, one of the few times we ran short.....yes - VE Day!

“My father said the only barrel we had left hadn't cleared properly and tasted 'woody' - and was going to send it back to the brewery.

"What a thing - a pub with no beer on VE Day!

“In the morning, mother and I were busy hanging the bunting outside, whilst watching the cheering bus loads of airmen - who'd been given the day off - heading to Doncaster for the celebrations, so when we'd finished, seeing we had no beer to sell, decided we might as well go into town to join them.

"On our return to the closed pub in the evening, we could hear distant voices and laughter, from somewhere deep within, we looked around and realised they were coming from the cellar.

“Carefully we opened the door and peered through a blue haze of cigarette and pipe smoke into a dim candlelit beer cellar and as our eyes accustomed to the darkness, we made out the shapes of many of our regular locals, sat on empty barrels, boxes, stools etc with glasses everywhere - it looked as though we'd rumbled a smugglers den!

“Apparently a small group arrived at the pub in the afternoon, saw the closed sign at the front, so went round to the back where my father told them there was only the barrel that he was sending back.

"Let's try it" said one - and they trooped into the cellar to taste it direct from the wood.

"Nowt wrong with that John!"

“Miraculously, one by one, other locals trickled through the back door as if 'sniffing' out the beer that was 'on the house' and were ushered into the cellar to join the group and to "keep it quiet' - they didn't want everyone to know.....between them they managed to empty the 36 gallons.

“VE Day was such a celebration that I'm sure if the barrel had been full of water, everyone would have been drunk on the atmosphere anyway.

“It was hard luck for the young sailor just home on leave who arrived at the front door, saw the closed sign and never got a drink.

“But very soon we had a fresh supply of beer so we could serve everyone and the celebrations could continue - through the front door.”