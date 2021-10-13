Frankie and Benny's offering FREE breakfasts - if you turn up in your pyjamas

The chain has a branch at Doncaster Lakeside. A spokesman said: “We've rustled up a few brand new breakfast dishes this week, and to celebrate, we're having a pyjama party.

“Head to your nearest Frankie's in your PJs, snap a pic and post on Instagram with the hashtag #PJsatFrankies, and breakfast is on the house."

The deal is available at any Frankie & Benny's that serves breakfast until October 17.