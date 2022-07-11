Food hygiene inspectors visited ten Doncaster eating establishments - and this is what they found

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to ten of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 11th July 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 12:26 pm

The following ratings have been given to seven in the restaurants, cafes or canteens section:

• Rated 5: Taco Bell at 19 Upper West Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Cornerstone Coffee at The Hive, Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Hurst Lane, Auckley; rated on June 27

One fish and chip shop received top marks

• Rated 5: Charlie's Cafe at Harrogate Court, Ravenscar Close, Denaby Main.

• Rated 5: Yorkshire Wildlife Park at Brockholes Lane, Branton.

• Rated 5: Composite Games at 8 Sunny Bar, Doncaster.

• Rated 5: The Hub at Unit 3, Phantom Court, Hayfield Lane, Auckley.

• Rated 5: Thorne Park Cafe at South Parade, Thorne.

One rating was handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: Horse And Groom at Nutwell Lane, Armthorpe.

Plus takeaways were rated 5: Fry Days at 10 Thorne Road, Stainforth, and Pizza Palace at 31 High Street, Bentley.

