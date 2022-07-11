Food hygiene inspectors visited ten Doncaster eating establishments - and this is what they found

The following ratings have been given to seven in the restaurants, cafes or canteens section:
• Rated 5: Taco Bell at 19 Upper West Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate; rated on July 4
• Rated 5: Cornerstone Coffee at The Hive, Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Hurst Lane, Auckley; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: Charlie's Cafe at Harrogate Court, Ravenscar Close, Denaby Main.
• Rated 5: Yorkshire Wildlife Park at Brockholes Lane, Branton.
• Rated 5: Composite Games at 8 Sunny Bar, Doncaster.
• Rated 5: The Hub at Unit 3, Phantom Court, Hayfield Lane, Auckley.
• Rated 5: Thorne Park Cafe at South Parade, Thorne.
One rating was handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: Horse And Groom at Nutwell Lane, Armthorpe.
Plus takeaways were rated 5: Fry Days at 10 Thorne Road, Stainforth, and Pizza Palace at 31 High Street, Bentley.