Firm behind best burgers in Britain to expand with fried chicken van in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A firm behind the best burgers in Britain has unveiled plans to expand – with a fried chicken van which could soon become a regular on the streets of Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travelling food firm MeatCastles dishes up burger creations across the region and the firm was named by The Times as serving up some of the best burgers in the whole country.

In an update a post on the MeatCastles Facebook page said: “I know you’ve all been waiting patiently a hell of a long time for the chicken game… well it’s en route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Within a time frame of seven months we will have a fully converted fried chicken van, no messing, same quality. Fully loaded but now with chicken.

MeatCastles is looking to launch a fried chicken van to add to its range.

“The idea is both vans will accompany each other to the same site to avoid confusion and give options.

“We quickly realised just having one van doing beef and chicken would descend it into chaos.

“But we will get there… all thanks to you guys.”