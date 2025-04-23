Firm behind best burgers in Britain to expand with fried chicken van in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 10:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A firm behind the best burgers in Britain has unveiled plans to expand – with a fried chicken van which could soon become a regular on the streets of Doncaster.

Travelling food firm MeatCastles dishes up burger creations across the region and the firm was named by The Times as serving up some of the best burgers in the whole country.

In an update a post on the MeatCastles Facebook page said: “I know you’ve all been waiting patiently a hell of a long time for the chicken game… well it’s en route.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Within a time frame of seven months we will have a fully converted fried chicken van, no messing, same quality. Fully loaded but now with chicken.

MeatCastles is looking to launch a fried chicken van to add to its range.MeatCastles is looking to launch a fried chicken van to add to its range.
MeatCastles is looking to launch a fried chicken van to add to its range.

“The idea is both vans will accompany each other to the same site to avoid confusion and give options.

“We quickly realised just having one van doing beef and chicken would descend it into chaos.

“But we will get there… all thanks to you guys.”

Related topics:DoncasterBritainFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice