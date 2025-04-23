Firm behind best burgers in Britain to expand with fried chicken van in Doncaster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Travelling food firm MeatCastles dishes up burger creations across the region and the firm was named by The Times as serving up some of the best burgers in the whole country.
In an update a post on the MeatCastles Facebook page said: “I know you’ve all been waiting patiently a hell of a long time for the chicken game… well it’s en route.
“Within a time frame of seven months we will have a fully converted fried chicken van, no messing, same quality. Fully loaded but now with chicken.
“The idea is both vans will accompany each other to the same site to avoid confusion and give options.
“We quickly realised just having one van doing beef and chicken would descend it into chaos.
“But we will get there… all thanks to you guys.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.