Fancy running your own chip shop? This one is up for sale in Doncaster
If you’ve ever fancied ‘frying tonight,’ here’s your chance – because this Doncaster fish and chip shop is up for sale.
The chippy in Waverley Avenue, Balby is available at £12,000 per annum and has been advertised with a guide price of £99,000 for the benefit of the lease, fixtures, fittings and goodwill.
A spokesman for sellers London Properties said: “The premises are prominently located on Warmsworth Road in Doncaster and within walking distance to the Waverley Avenue playgrounds and Waverley School and with a huge residential community on the doorstep to complement the massive passing trade.”
The shop is described as “”large and deceptively spacious” which briefly comprises a “good sized sales shop with full width counter and three pan counter range, large kitchen with pizza oven which leads to a further preparation kitchen and store.”
More details about the fish and chip shop are available at the London Properties website HERE