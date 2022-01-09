Fancy running your own chip shop? This one is up for sale in Doncaster

The chippy in Waverley Avenue, Balby is available at £12,000 per annum and has been advertised with a guide price of £99,000 for the benefit of the lease, fixtures, fittings and goodwill.

A spokesman for sellers London Properties said: “The premises are prominently located on Warmsworth Road in Doncaster and within walking distance to the Waverley Avenue playgrounds and Waverley School and with a huge residential community on the doorstep to complement the massive passing trade.”

The shop is described as “”large and deceptively spacious” which briefly comprises a “good sized sales shop with full width counter and three pan counter range, large kitchen with pizza oven which leads to a further preparation kitchen and store.”

A fish and chip shop in Doncaster is up for sale.