Fancy being a chef? Doncaster fish and chip restaurant Whitby's is hiring

Well, this could be your big chance as Doncaster fish and chip restaurant Whitby’s is on the lookout for kitchen staff.

Announcing the launch for new workers, a spokesman said: “We currently employ a small but passionate team of 15 chefs in our kitchen, which has recently undergone expansion creating several vacancies.

"To the right candidate this vacancy will offer a secure position, within a close team, looking to push the business on higher and higher. Is that person you?”

Fancy working as a chef at Whitby's in Doncaster?

Full and part yime permanent positions available with flexible shift patterns throughout the day.

The advert added: “We are looking for enthusiastic, bubbly and driven individuals that can work as a team.

“Experienced in the role? Great! Not experienced in the role, great also!

“Training on each and every aspect of the role will be given by one of our experienced supervisors or managers. We want you to grow with us and enjoy the journey.

“Starting your working life at Whitby’s you will be working side by side with one of our trained supervisors and managers following a one to one training programme.

“Upon training completion, you will be integrated into the team, working with a brigade of 8-12 chefs on shift, serving a full menu of dishes into our 150-cover restaurant and one of the busiest take away facilities in South Yorkshire.

“It’s an enjoyable job, working with a fantastic team in a fast-paced kitchen.”