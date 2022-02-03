Valentine's Day preparations.

Eight romantic restaurants in Doncaster for Valentine's Day 2022

It’s almost Valentine’s Day – but if you’re looking for somewhere to take your significant other, we can help you out.

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 12:30 pm

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve determined the eight most romantic restaurants in Doncaster for Valentine’s Day.

If you need somewhere nice to go for the day of love – you’ve come to the right place.

1. La Boca

La Boca, 1 Nether Hall Road, DN1 2PH (based on 427 Google Reviews). "The steak just melts in your mouth, the lamb is as soft as you like, every element was spot on."

2. La Rustica

La Rustica, 5 Nether Hall Road, DN1 2PH. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 451 Google Reviews). "Really tasty food. Polite and professional staff."

3. Movida Tapas Restaurant

Movida Tapas Restaurant, 10 Priory Walk, Doncaster, DN1 1TS. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 441 Google Reviews). "Wide choice including lots of vegetarian dishes which were happily adapted for my vegan companion."

4. Opera

Opera Restaurant, 42-43 Waterdale, DN1 3EY. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 114 Google Reviews). "Lovely family run restaurant celebrating 26 years in business."

