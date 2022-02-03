Eight romantic restaurants in Doncaster for Valentine's Day 2022

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve determined the eight most romantic restaurants in Doncaster for Valentine’s Day.
If you need somewhere nice to go for the day of love – you’ve come to the right place.
1. La Boca
La Boca, 1 Nether Hall Road, DN1 2PH (based on 427 Google Reviews). "The steak just melts in your mouth, the lamb is as soft as you like, every element was spot on."
Photo: Google
2. La Rustica
La Rustica, 5 Nether Hall Road, DN1 2PH. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 451 Google Reviews). "Really tasty food. Polite and professional staff."
Photo: Google
3. Movida Tapas Restaurant
Movida Tapas Restaurant, 10 Priory Walk, Doncaster, DN1 1TS. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 441 Google Reviews). "Wide choice including lots of vegetarian dishes which were happily adapted for my vegan companion."
Photo: -
4. Opera
Opera Restaurant, 42-43 Waterdale, DN1 3EY. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 114 Google Reviews). "Lovely family run restaurant celebrating 26 years in business."
Photo: Google