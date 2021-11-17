Eight best pizza places, parlours and takeaways in Doncaster

Using Google Reviews for references, we’ve taken a look at all the pizza places that Doncaster has to offer and ranked them in this list.
1. Posh Pizza
Posh Pizza, Unit 3 Yarborough Terrace, DN5 9TH. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 31 Google Reviews). "Best takeaway in Doncaster, the food is just beautiful."
2. Pizza Deluxe
Pizza Deluxe, 8, Town End, DN5 9AG. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 60 Google Reviews). "Fantastic staff, so friendly - and the food is top notch. Would highly recommend."
3. Colosseo
Colosseo Restaurant, 232 Carr House Road, DN4 5DS. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 553 Google Reviews). "Amazing place, Nice and quiet with beautiful old Italian music playing in the background. Food was delicious."
4. Sugar Ray's Pizza
Sugar Ray's Pizza, 27 Beckett Road, DN2 4AD. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 67 Google Reviews). "The best place for pizza in Doncaster."
