Easter gift ideas featuring a number of vegan and gluten free cake options starting from just £10.50

Mini Egg Pinata / from £26.50 from https://www.sponge.co.uk/cakes/whole-cakes/easter-pinata-cake

The Mini Egg Pinata cake is sure to make everyone ‘hoppy’ this year! Four layers of delicious chocolate sponge cake and chocolate buttercream covered with chocolate flakes and colourful mini eggs on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside you will find a surprise treat of Cadbury Mini Eggs, marshmallows, and crispy pearls, making this one the perfect cake when celebrating with family and friends this Easter.

Easter Chocolate Cake

Available in gluten free too!

Easter Chocolate Cake / from £16.75 from https://www.sponge.co.uk/cakes/whole-cakes/easter-chocolate-sponge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A luxurious and rich chocolate sponge with a wonderfully thick layer of chocolate buttercream in the middle. On top you will find creamy white chocolate icing with a smattering of delicious milk chocolate flakes.

Topped with yummy chocolate Cadburys Mini Eggs... this classic cake is truly a chocoholics dream!

Easter Photo Cake

Gluten Free, and Vegan options available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Colouring Cake / from £24.50 from https://www.sponge.co.uk/cakes/personalised-cakes/victoria-colouring-cake

The perfect Easter activity and treat for the kids (and adults) over the Easter holidays! Get their creativity flowing this Easter with a colouring cake. Choose between a Victoria Sponge Cake or a Chocolate Cake for your colouring topper to go on.

You can pick between one of two Easter designs to be printed on an edible topper, and you’ll also receive a pack of edible ink pens to colour the topper with.

Easter Cake Card

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Photo Cake / from £22.50 from https://www.sponge.co.uk/cakes/personalised-cakes/victoria-photo-cake

Create a wonderful personalised cake with our Easter Photo cakes option. You can choose one of the pre-designed Easter toppers to personalise with names and images, or you can create your own by uploading a photo!

The perfect personalised gift for someone special this Easter. Also suitable for birthdays and other celebrations.

Easter Cake Card / from £10.50 from https://www.sponge.co.uk/cake-card

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Colouring Cake

Send Easter greetings to your friends and loved ones this Easter, for just £10.50.

Sponge.co.uk has lots of wonderful Easter card designs to choose from, and you can write a personalised message inside the card to wish your loved one an egg-cellent Easter.

Less price but with all the deliciousness!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad