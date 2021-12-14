Eager customers turn up at new Doncaster McDonald's - even though it doesn't open until tomorrow
Eager customers at a new Doncaster McDonald’s have been turning up and trying to order – even though it doesn’t open until tomorrow.
The town’s latest branch of the fast food giant will open its doors in Denaby Main at 11am on Wednesday.
But there have already been reports of customers turning up at the new outlet on Denaby Lane.
One post, shared on social media from a member of staff said: “Can customers please not turn up to Denaby McDonalds today.
"We are closed till 11am Wednesday but we’ve just had about 12 eager people try to order!”
The new build has been erected on brownfield land which was previously a self storage facility.
The scheme was given the go-ahead by Doncaster Council planners last year.
The branch, near to the Doncaster Road roundabout, will become Doncaster’s ninth McDonald’s branch in the town as the chain continues its expansion.