Doncaster wine bar announces closure after "harrassment" from neighbour

Bosses at a Doncaster wine bar have announced its closure after just nine months – blaming the shutdown on a neighbour they claim has “constantly harassed” the venue and saying they don’t have the energy to battle “pathetic claims” any longer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managers at Gigi’s Wine Bar in Carcroft took to Facebook to announce their farewell – which will see a huge party at the venue in Owston Road this Friday.

In a brief statement, a spokesperson said: “Unfortunately Gigi's will be closing in Carcroft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are being constantly harassed by our wonderful neighbour and due to personal circumstances, I don't have the energy to continue to battle her pathetic claims any longer.

Gigi's Wine Bar in Carcroft has announced its closure after just nine months.

“This isn't the end for Gigi's, its just the end of the first chapter.

“I want to say a massive thank you to all those that have supported Gigi's from day one and all our regular customers who have continued to keep my dream alive.

“Now, before we close, we've got a lot of alcohol to sup!

“So join us in Friday 10 October from 6pm for our 'last hurrah'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All drinks will be £1.50 each – let's get the music banging and the drinks flowing.”

The corner location bar only opened its doors in January of this year.

Customers have reacted with shock at the closure.

One shared: “Fuming but hopefully you will be back soon

Another added: “Sad news, keep everyone posted as to where you go next”

Another wrote: “It's just a shame that some were out to spoil it for you.”