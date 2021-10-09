Doncaster Wetherspoon pubs to host 12 day beer festival with £1.99 pints

A selection of up to 15 British and Irish real ales will be available at The Gate House in Priory Walk, The Red Lion in Doncaster Market Place and The Old Market Hall in Market Street Mexborough will each be hosting the festival from Wednesday 20 to Sunday 31 October inclusive.

The beers include; Black Sheep Monty Python's Dead Parrot, Wolf Lazy Dog, Rooster's Long Shadow, Thornbridge Shelby, Exmoor Wicked Wolf, Salopian Hop Twister, Bath Queen of Hearts, Bru Brewery Bru Brown Ale and Wadworth Sweet Molly.

They will cost £1.99 a pint.

Wetherspoons is hosting a 12 day beer festival at its pubs.

Among the beers are those suitable for vegans and vegetarians, as well as two gluten-free beers. There will also be a number of beers not previously served in the pub.

The flavours include blackberry, coffee and juniper berries.

The Gate House manager, Benjamin Leese, said: "The festival is a great celebration of British and Irish ales.

"It will allow us to showcase an excellent choice of beers over a 12 day period at great value for money prices."

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pubs and on the Wetherspoon app.

Third-of-a pint glasses will be available, allowing customers to sample three beers (one third-of-a pint each) for the price of a pint.