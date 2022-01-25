Doncaster Veganuary: Eight best places to get vegan or vegetarian food

Vegan food may not sound appealing to everyone – if you’re on the fence, give the vegan food at one of these places a go and see what you think. You’ll be surprised!
Did we miss anywhere out? Did your favourite place in Doncaster for vegan food make the list? Be sure to let us know!
1. Dreambakes
Dreambakes, 3 Priory House, Priory Walk, DN1 1TS. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 100 Google Reviews). "Beautiful food, very good vegan options, great service. I definitely recommend the vegan breakfast hash."
Photo: Google
2. Glass Strawberry
Glass Strawberry, 48-50 Printing Office Street, DN1 1TR. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 262 Google Reviews). "First time I had the Buddha bowl, then the vegan breakfast. Coffee with oat milk was delicious. Such a brilliant menu for vegans."
Photo: Google
3. Movida Tapas Restaurant
Movida Tapas Restaurant, 10 Priory Walk, Doncaster, DN1 1TS. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 441 Google Reviews). "Wide choice including lots of vegetarian dishes which were happily adapted for my vegan companion."
Photo: -
4. El Torero
El Torero, Fraser House, Nether Hall Road, DN1 2PW. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 464 Google Reviews). "Great food and service, good selection of vegan options."
Photo: Google