Doncaster TV star Chris Walker cooked for us - and here's our verdict on his new pop-up kitchen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you’ve ever eaten at the restaurant of a celebrity chef, chances are that while the name of Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver or Gino D’Acampo et al might hang over the door, more often than not, the actual cooking is being done by their staff – with the big names putting their feet up far away from the heat of the kitchen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But move over lads, because there’s a new star name in town – Doncaster television actor Chris Walker – and he’s set to give them a run for their money with The Walker Kitchen, his brand new venture far away from the small screen.

Simply put, keen cookery fan and chef Chris has teamed up with son Gabriel for the venture, which will see the pair serving up meals from around the globe at a small country pub in the heart of West Yorkshire this autumn and winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris, best known for his roles as policeman Rob Hollins in BBC daytime medical soap Doctors as well as appearances in Coronation Street, Merseybeat and Playing The Field, first showed off his culinary skills when he appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Masterchef nearly fifteen years ago.

TV star Chris Walker has launched The Walker Kitchen with his son Gabriel - serving up traditional dishes like stew and Yorkshire pudding.

Now, rather than trying to impress the likes of Gregg Wallace and John Torode, Chris and Gabriel are serving up traditional, home-made grub at The Navigation Inn in Wakefield.

Tucked away at the side of the Calder and Hebble Navigation Canal and accessed by a narrow, little bridge about an hour’s drive away from Doncaster in a picturesque setting, the pub is hosting The Walker Kitchen over the coming months – with gourmet nights, global cuisine events and even a slap-up Christmas dinner for diners to enjoy.

Courtesy of Chris’s daughter Anastasia (she’s the lead singer of recently disbanded Doncaster indie pop icons Bang Bang Romeo), me and my partner Giulia were invited along to the opening night to test some of the dishes on offer – and we came away with bursting bellies having sampled some great grub that was just the job for a wet and blustery night in the wilds of West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The starters menu has plenty of traditional favourites – nothing too fancy, just good, honest northern fayre.

So there’s soup of the day, Yorkshire potted beef, a slow cooked shin of beef shredded with spices and served with crusty bread, chicken wings, coated with a tangy BBQ sauce and a dish by the name of Nacho Time – which as its name suggests, was homemade nachos, loaded with guacamole, soured cream, salsa, cheese and jalapenos – and which seemed to be proving popular among other diners.

But I opted for the smoked mackerel pate – while Giulia plumped for the cheese croquettes, boasting “Walkers’ signature cheesy mash in crispy crumb croquettes, served with mustard mayonnaise.”

We were both presented with satisfying platefuls – and the mackerel – which everyone knows can a pretty potent fish – was delicate and tasty, perfectly seasoned and dished up with a huge hunk of piping hot crusty bread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The croquettes equally didn’t skimp on portion size – and were paired perfectly with a spicy side of mayo that delivered a real kick.

Of course, it was then onto the mains – with another array of pub classics with a Walker twist to choose from.

Options included Cottage Pie “just the way ya mam used to make,” fish and chips and two Walker family favourites – The Walker Pie – the pie of the week – and The Walker Burger – which was described as “two succulent smashed beef patties with smoked crispy bacon, cheese and salad in a floured bun” – and presented with “secret” burger sauce as well as homemade chips and homemade slaw.

The emphasis of The Walker Kitchen is very much home-made and hand-made – and hearty food served up with love, tradition and plenty of flavour without all the fuss and frills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My Italian other half was drawn to the Mac and Cheese – and the huge bowl of pasta was the perfect comfort food for a dark and breezy night.

But I went one better by opting for the stew and Yorkshire pudding – perhaps the very epitome of a real winter warmer.

And I wasn’t disappointed. Out came a huge, perfectly formed pud, filled with a succulent and tasty beef stew – melt in the mouth pieces of beef cooked in a rich gravy and accompanied by huge hunks of vegetable – carrots, potatoes and celery – and again perfectly seasoned.

A woman on a table nearby had recommended the dish – and I could instantly see why. It ticked all the boxes as the perfect dish to warm the cockles on a chilly night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between courses, Chris briefly popped out from the heat of the kitchen to introduce himself to customers, working the tables and meeting those who had turned out to sample his fare.

The pub itself is split into a number of rooms, a cosy restaurant and bar area split across two levels – and a more traditional separate bar area serving up all the usual beers, lagers and ciders if you just fancy a drink.

Of course, there’s always room for pudding (none of that fancy dessert talk in Yorkshire!) and of course, what else could be on the menu than apple crumble and custard?

Already stuffed from our hearty mains, we opted to share the final dish – and again, it was another taste of home – memories of Sunday afternoons after a roast dinner, juicy pieces of fruit topped with a delicate crumbed pastry and then of course, served up with everyone’s favourite, oodles of fresh, piping hot custard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with drinks, the whole lot came in at just under £70 – so you can fill your tum without emptying your wallet too much either.

Chris and his son were inspired to set up The Walker Kitchen after his appearance on Celebrity Masterchef, where he finished in the top five, back in 2010.

But its only now that the pair are really turning up the heat and turning their cookery dreams into a reality – a world away from Chris’s acting career, which has been long ad varied.

Born in South Elmsall in 1964, Chris made his television debut in long running ITV crime drama The Bill in 1985 and other TV and film credits include The Manageress, Poirot, Heartbeat and When Saturday Comes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Walker Kitchen is open at The Navigation Inn, Broad Cut Road, Wakefield, Wednesday to Sunday every week from noon to 8pm.

The Walker Kitchen will be holding two nights of gourmet inspired seven course experiences as follows:

30 November: European Legends Night – seven courses, live music, audience talks with Chris and Gabriel. £75 per person.

13 December: South East Asian Cuisine Night - seven courses, live music, audience talks with Chris and Gabriel. £75 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first sitting for Christmas Dinner has sold out, but a second sitting between 4pm and 7pm has just been added.

Places can be booked on 01924 274361.

For more details about The Walker Kitchen at The Navigation Inn, click HERE