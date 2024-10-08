Doncaster TGI Fridays restaurant survives axe as dozens of other closed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster’s TGI Fridays restaurant has survived the axe – but dozens of other outlets have closed and more than 1,000 jobs will be lost despite a rescue deal for the ailing chain.

Restaurant group D&D London has bought the UK operator of the American-themed chain after its owner fell into administration last month.

The deal will save nearly 2,400 jobs at 51 restaurants including the Doncaster Lakeside outlet - but the administrators, Teneo, said 35 branches have closed.

TGI Fridays UK said it was working with landlords on a deal to save the closed restaurants.

"We are doing everything possible to retain our team and support those impacted," said chief executive Julie McEwan.

She added she was "devastated for our colleagues who will be leaving TGIs and thank them for their loyalty and contribution during their time with us".

The buyers, Breal Capital and Calveton UK, already own restaurant chains Byron Burgers and Vinoteca as well as restaurant group D&D London.

A spokesperson for the new owners said it wanted to "both modernise the business and capitalise on the heritage of this iconic brand".

They added that the deal "preserves a significant proportion of jobs and will hopefully provide the business with the stability and support it needs to recover and grow".

The restaurants being closed are Barnsley, Birmingham Hagley Road, Bracknell, Brighton Marina, Bristol Cabot Circus, Cardiff Newport Road, Chelmsford, Cheltenham, Croydon, Derby, Dundee, Durham, Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird, Enfield, Gateshead, Gloucester Quays, Halifax, Jersey, Leeds, Leeds Trinity, Leicester, Lincoln, Manchester Royal Exchange, Newcastle Eldon Square, Newport, Northampton, Prestwich, Romford, Sale, Solihull, Southampton West Quay South, Speke, Sutton Coldfield, Swansea, and Watford North.

Breal and Calveton secured the deal on Monday after TGI Fridays' UK owner Hostmore fell into administration due to debt.

Retail experts have blamed the collapse of TGI Fridays' UK business on a failure to adapt its American-inspired, meat-heavy menu to changing consumer tastes for healthier options.

TGI Fridays opened its first restaurant in New York in 1965 and its first UK restaurant on Hagley Road in Birmingham two decades later.

The Doncaster branch is part of the Herten Triangle complex off Gliwice Way.