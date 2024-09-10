Doncaster TGI Fridays restaurant one of 87 "at risk" as firm's future in doubt

The future of a Doncaster family restaurant is reportedly at risk after its UK owner announced it would be winding itself up at the end of the month.

The Doncaster branch of TGI Fridays is one of 87 across the country under threat, according to national reports.

Analysts have warned that it could be “game over” for TGI Fridays, which owns restaurants across the country that are run by franchisees.

TGI Fridays is owned in the UK by Hostmore, a London-listed company that floated in 2021.

But shares in Hostmore crashed by 90% after it revealed that its plans to take over the US restaurant owner of TGI Fridays for £177million had collapsed.

The deal has broken down because the ultimate owner of TGI Fridays has taken back the royalty rights to the restaurant brand.

As a result, Hostmore also no longer has access to the TGI Fridays’ brand name.

It now plans to hand back its UK restaurants to the franchise owners but does not expect to get enough cash back to cover its debts.

The business said it “will be wound up and delisted” from the London Stock Exchange by the end of this month.

Shares in Hostmore, which were listed at 147p in 2021, are now worth just 1.1p on the stock market.

In the meantime, TGI Fridays will keep trading but it is not clear who the franchisees will have a licence from and whether restaurants will stay open.

While Hostmore is no longer actively pursuing the acquisition of the US restaurant owner of TGI Fridays, both firms said they were "open to re-engaging discussions" in the right circumstances.

Russ Mould, analyst at AJ Bell, said: "It’s an awful start to the week for restaurant group Hostmore, which will certainly be saying ‘Thank God It’s Friday’ in four days’ time after the turmoil it’s going through.

"The company’s share price crashed 90% after an expansion plan went up in smoke, implying there is little to no value left in the listed business for shareholders."

He added: "A deal to sell Hostmore’s corporate stores has also taken a turn for the worse.

"While the transaction is expected to proceed, the value of the stores is now expected to be less than the value of the secured debt.

“It’s effectively game over for Hostmore as a listed business, with the board saying the company will be wound up and delisted."

Mr Mould also said TGI Fridays was continuing to compete against a "growing number of modern chains", with its biggest market in the US where it has 128 restaurants.

It comes just weeks after TGI Fridays' spin-off cocktail bar brand 63rd+1st disappeared from the high street for good.

The brand, known for selling New York-inspired food and cocktails, grew to four sites following openings in Harrogate, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

But in early June Hostmore confirmed its last remaining site in Glasgow would shutter by the end of the month.

Hostmore said it had seen its results pick up in the preceding months as a result of a restructuring process.

However, it also said sales in the UK over the year to mid-May 2024 were a tenth lower than the same period the previous year, on a like-for-like basis.

This was despite total global restaurant sales hitting £1.1billion last year.

The company had previously said it was weighing up opportunities to shut restaurants that were losing money and had taken steps to improve the performance of 20 struggling sites.