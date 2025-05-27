Doncaster TGI Fridays one of just 22 locations selected to launch new breakfast menu starting from £5.

TGI Fridays™, the iconic American-inspired cocktail bar and restaurant chain, turned 60 in March and is marking the celebratory milestone with new and exciting experiences this year. What better way to mark the milestone than by giving breakfast the ultimate Fridays™ twist?

TGI Fridays has selected just 22 of its restaurants nationwide to debut its first-ever breakfast menu. From this week, local diners can tuck into ‘Rise & Dine’, American-style breakfast classics from just £5, as the iconic restaurant brand opens its doors earlier than ever before.

‘Rise & Dine’ is a brand-new breakfast menu packed with flavour, fun, and something for every craving. From indulgent stacks to savoury classics, it’s the most important meal of the day, Fridays™ style.

The new menu is designed to deliver on flavour without breaking the bank, with the All-American Slam full breakfast priced at just £10.95 and a Bacon Ciabatta coming in at £5.

The ‘Rise & Dine’ menu reimagines traditional breakfast favourites with bold flavours and signature flair.

The range of dishes has got everyone covered, with choices available for vegetarians, Fridays™ fans on a budget and sweet treat lovers:

The Garden State Slam – A veggie delight with plant-based chicken, smashed avocado, Cajun-spiced corn chips, fried eggs, hash brown bites and toasted ciabatta

Bacon Ciabatta – A breakfast classic made affordable at just £5, with crispy bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, and fresh tomato on a warm ciabatta.

Oreo Crunch Pancake Stack – A triple stack of fluffy pancakes loaded with Oreo® crumble and vanilla ice cream – the ultimate treat for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Other mouth-watering options include:

The All- American Slam: Pork sausages, crispy bacon, fried eggs, baked beans, sautéed mushrooms, grilled tomato, hash brown bites and toasted ciabatta.

Steak & Egg: 8oz rump cooked to medium rare, with sautéed mushrooms, grilled tomato, hash brown bites and topped with a fried egg.

Hash Brown Stack: Crispy hash brown bites loaded with melted cheese, pink pickled onions, maple sriracha dressing, chillies,topped with a fried egg and a selection of additional toppings including pulled beef, BBQ pulled pork and maple glazed bacon.

Diners can accompany their meal with a refreshing beverage, with fresh apple, cranberry, orange and pineapple juice available, and a choice of ‘Sunrise Sips’ including:

Gold Medallist: With banana, strawberry, pineapple and grenadine.

Fresh as Cucumber: With cucumber, lemon, elderflower, cranberry and soda water.

Minty Apple Soda: With apple, vanilla, mint and soda water.

Whether it’s fuelling up for the day or brunching in style, ‘Rise & Dine’ offers the perfect start to any morning!

To book your table, click here: www.tgifridays.co.uk/book-a-table