Doncaster TGI Fridays one of just 22 locations selected to launch new breakfast menu starting from £5
TGI Fridays has selected just 22 of its restaurants nationwide to debut its first-ever breakfast menu. From this week, local diners can tuck into ‘Rise & Dine’, American-style breakfast classics from just £5, as the iconic restaurant brand opens its doors earlier than ever before.
‘Rise & Dine’ is a brand-new breakfast menu packed with flavour, fun, and something for every craving. From indulgent stacks to savoury classics, it’s the most important meal of the day, Fridays™ style.
The new menu is designed to deliver on flavour without breaking the bank, with the All-American Slam full breakfast priced at just £10.95 and a Bacon Ciabatta coming in at £5.
The ‘Rise & Dine’ menu reimagines traditional breakfast favourites with bold flavours and signature flair.
The range of dishes has got everyone covered, with choices available for vegetarians, Fridays™ fans on a budget and sweet treat lovers:
The Garden State Slam – A veggie delight with plant-based chicken, smashed avocado, Cajun-spiced corn chips, fried eggs, hash brown bites and toasted ciabatta
Bacon Ciabatta – A breakfast classic made affordable at just £5, with crispy bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, and fresh tomato on a warm ciabatta.
Oreo Crunch Pancake Stack – A triple stack of fluffy pancakes loaded with Oreo® crumble and vanilla ice cream – the ultimate treat for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Other mouth-watering options include:
The All- American Slam: Pork sausages, crispy bacon, fried eggs, baked beans, sautéed mushrooms, grilled tomato, hash brown bites and toasted ciabatta.
Steak & Egg: 8oz rump cooked to medium rare, with sautéed mushrooms, grilled tomato, hash brown bites and topped with a fried egg.
Hash Brown Stack: Crispy hash brown bites loaded with melted cheese, pink pickled onions, maple sriracha dressing, chillies,topped with a fried egg and a selection of additional toppings including pulled beef, BBQ pulled pork and maple glazed bacon.
Diners can accompany their meal with a refreshing beverage, with fresh apple, cranberry, orange and pineapple juice available, and a choice of ‘Sunrise Sips’ including:
Gold Medallist: With banana, strawberry, pineapple and grenadine.
Fresh as Cucumber: With cucumber, lemon, elderflower, cranberry and soda water.
Minty Apple Soda: With apple, vanilla, mint and soda water.
Whether it’s fuelling up for the day or brunching in style, ‘Rise & Dine’ offers the perfect start to any morning!
To book your table, click here: www.tgifridays.co.uk/book-a-table
