Doncaster takeaway shop is handed new food hygiene rating

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 9:21 am

Oriental, a takeaway at 28 Ellers Lane, Auckley, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on September 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Doncaster's 310 takeaways with ratings, 170 (55%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

The Food Standards Agency is a non-ministerial government department of the Government responsible for protecting public health in relation to food in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

