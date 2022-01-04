Oriental, a takeaway at 28 Ellers Lane, Auckley, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on September 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means that of Doncaster's 310 takeaways with ratings, 170 (55%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

The Food Standards Agency is a non-ministerial government department of the Government responsible for protecting public health in relation to food in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.