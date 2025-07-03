Doncaster seafood restaurant's record challenge as diner scoffs 45 oysters
Clam and Cork, which is situated in Doncaster Market, revealed details and photos of the mammoth meal.
Writing on Facebook, a spokesperson said: “Today we had Chris who came in and smashed 45 oysters!
“Anybody want to try and beat his record?
“Book a table so you don’t miss out.”
Oysters, the common name for a number of different families of salt-water bivalve molluscs that live in marine habitats, are regarded as a delicacy in many parts of the world.
In the United Kingdom, the town of Whitstable is noted for oyster farming from beds on the Kentish Flats that have been used since Roman times while other places often hold oyster eating festivals, celebrating the joys of consuming the molluscs, some of which are cultivated for their pearls.
In Victorian England, it was quite common for people to go to the pub and enjoy their favorite beer with some oysters.
They quickly realized that the "rich, sweet, malty stouts" were great with the "briny, creamy oyster".
Oysters are often touted as an aphrodisiac, and while there's some scientific basis for this belief, the evidence is not definitive.
The primary reason oysters are associated with increased libido is their high zinc content, which plays a role in testosterone production.
However, other factors, like the suggestive nature of the food and individual beliefs, also contribute to the perception of oysters as an aphrodisiac.
