Doncaster seafood restaurant is named one of best in Britain by Tripadvisor

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Oct 2024, 13:00 GMT
A popular Doncaster seafood restaurant has been named one of the best in Britain by reviews site Tripadvisor.

Sea Fish in Conisbrough has been presented with a Travelers’ Choice Award for 2024 by the website – putting it among the top 10% of outlets on Tripadvisor.

From nearly 350 reviews, nearly 230 ranked the restaurant on Doncaster Road as “excellent,” earning the venue a 4.5 out of 5 rating and its place on the leaderboard.

As well as serving fish and chips and seafood, the menu also offers burgers and steaks as well as a dessert range including waffles and gelato.

Sea Fish has been named as one of the best in Britain by Tripadvisor.

A spokesperson for Tripadvisor said: “The Travelers’ Choice Awards honour recognises businesses that consistently deliver great service.

"You’re part of an exclusive group, ranking among the top ten per cent of listings on Tripadvisor.”

