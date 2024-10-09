Doncaster seafood restaurant is named one of best in Britain by Tripadvisor
Sea Fish in Conisbrough has been presented with a Travelers’ Choice Award for 2024 by the website – putting it among the top 10% of outlets on Tripadvisor.
From nearly 350 reviews, nearly 230 ranked the restaurant on Doncaster Road as “excellent,” earning the venue a 4.5 out of 5 rating and its place on the leaderboard.
As well as serving fish and chips and seafood, the menu also offers burgers and steaks as well as a dessert range including waffles and gelato.
A spokesperson for Tripadvisor said: “The Travelers’ Choice Awards honour recognises businesses that consistently deliver great service.
"You’re part of an exclusive group, ranking among the top ten per cent of listings on Tripadvisor.”
For more details about Sea Fish, its menus and to book a table, please click HERE for more information.
