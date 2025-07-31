Doncaster Rovers unveil new food treats - including £19.95 sharing platter

By Darren Burke
Published 31st Jul 2025, 09:58 BST
It’s not just a new look line-up on the pitch for Doncaster Rovers this season – there will be a new selection of tasty treats for supporters to tuck into off the field too.

Last year’s League Two champions will kick off the new League One season against Exeter City at the Eco Power Stadium on Saturday – and the club has revealed new dishes fans will be able to tuck in before and during games this season.

The club will be offering pork gyros, a Greek flatbread loaded with chips Greek style pork, salad and mint yoghurt for £7.95.

And for those feeling particularly peckish, the club is also introducing a sharing combo box for £19.95.

Doncaster Rovers are introducing porky gyros and a combo sharing box for the new season.
Doncaster Rovers are introducing porky gyros and a combo sharing box for the new season.

The box will contain two mini brisket pies, salt and pepper chicken, chips, two mini corn on the cobs, nachos loaded with pulled pork, mozzarella bites and dipping sauces and is available from the club’s concourse outlets on matchdays.

