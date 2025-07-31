Doncaster Rovers unveil new food treats - including £19.95 sharing platter
Last year’s League Two champions will kick off the new League One season against Exeter City at the Eco Power Stadium on Saturday – and the club has revealed new dishes fans will be able to tuck in before and during games this season.
The club will be offering pork gyros, a Greek flatbread loaded with chips Greek style pork, salad and mint yoghurt for £7.95.
And for those feeling particularly peckish, the club is also introducing a sharing combo box for £19.95.
The box will contain two mini brisket pies, salt and pepper chicken, chips, two mini corn on the cobs, nachos loaded with pulled pork, mozzarella bites and dipping sauces and is available from the club’s concourse outlets on matchdays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.