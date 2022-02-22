Doncaster restaurant hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 10:06 am

Newroz Kurdish Restaurant on Copley Road was given the minimum score after assessment on January 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Doncaster' s 505 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 364 (72 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

It is one of only two restaurants in Doncaster to get a zero rating

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection, it is not a guide to food quality.

