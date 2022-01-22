Doncaster restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 9:04 am

Thornhurst Manor in Holme Lane, Holme is a restaurant set in 280 acres of picturesque Yorkshire countryside, and owned and managed by the Murray family and was given the maximum score after assessment on January 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Read More

Read More
The eight best vegan food spots in Doncaster recommended to you by our readers f...

It means that of Doncaster' s 501 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 359 (72 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Top marks for Thornhurst Manor

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterLiam HodenYorkshire