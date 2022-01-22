Doncaster restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 9:04 am
Thornhurst Manor in Holme Lane, Holme is a restaurant set in 280 acres of picturesque Yorkshire countryside, and owned and managed by the Murray family and was given the maximum score after assessment on January 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Read More
Read MoreThe eight best vegan food spots in Doncaster recommended to you by our readers f...
It means that of Doncaster' s 501 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 359 (72 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.