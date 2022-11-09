News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster restaurant and takeaway visited by food hygiene inspectors - one receives a ZERO rating

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 7:09pm

Elachi Indian Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 1, Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 4.

And Urban Express Fresh Burgers & Fries, a takeaway at 6 The Shops, King Avenue, New Rossington, Doncaster was given a score of zero on October 4.

A zero rating means urgent improvements are required, a four means hygiene standards are good.

