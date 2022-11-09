Doncaster restaurant and takeaway visited by food hygiene inspectors - one receives a ZERO rating
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Elachi Indian Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 1, Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 4.
And Urban Express Fresh Burgers & Fries, a takeaway at 6 The Shops, King Avenue, New Rossington, Doncaster was given a score of zero on October 4.
A zero rating means urgent improvements are required, a four means hygiene standards are good.