Doncaster Racecourse offers racing’s cheapest on-course pint, new figures reveal

Doncaster Racecourse has been found to offer the cheapest available pint at a UK racecourse, according to the Racing Post Price Index.

Making a return in 2025, the Racing Post Racecourse Price Index has ranked all UK Flat racecourses in terms of their value for money, each rating being decided by considering the respective costs of tickets, pints, burgers and bottles of water, while also taking into account the track’s TripAdvisor rating, walking distance from the nearest train station and, where applicable, the number of plays the track’s top performing artist has received on Spotify.

Doncaster offers pints of Carlsberg for £3.25 for the first hour after gates open on some racedays, and £6.50 thereafter, making the Yorkshire track’s bar the most reasonably priced in the UK.

On the whole, Doncaster scored 70.8 out of 100 in the Racing Post Price Index, with a typical entry fee of £24, burgers available for £9.50, water bottles sold for £2.80, and a walk of 1.5 miles to the nearest train station. Doncaster’s TripAdvisor score is 4.1 stars.

A spokesperson for Racing Post said: “You would probably struggle to find a cheaper pint than the £3.25 Carlsberg at Doncaster Racecourse anywhere in the UK, let alone at a racecourse.

“Reducing the prices for the first hour of raceday is a brilliant incentive and really sets the tone for what is always a quality day out - both in terms of sport and entertainment.”

Racing Post Racecourse Prices Index 2025 - Doncaster

Entry price: £24

Cheapest pint: £3.25 (first hour), £6.50 (Carlsberg)

Price of a burger: £9.50

Bottle of water: £2.80

TripAdvisor Rating: 4.1

Walking distance from nearest train station: 1.5 miles

How is the Racecourse Price Index score calculated?

Each racecourse is given a final score out of 100, based on a weighted ranking across a range of key metrics. These include ticket price, food and drink costs, TripAdvisor ratings, proximity to public transport, and entertainment value.

Every metric is scored relative to the other racecourses in the index, with weighting applied to reflect overall customer importance. This creates a fair, data-led comparison that highlights the best overall racecourse experiences across the UK.

The data was compiled directly from the 35 racecourses in the study, using a combination of data scraping and direct contact with racecourse stakeholders.

For the ticket price data, the price was taken of the cheapest available adult ticket for a non-Premier Raceday at each track.

Beverage prices were taken from official racecourse bars, while food prices were collated from food concession outlets.

The distance from the nearest train station to the racecourse was calculated via Google Maps and TripAdvisor ratings were taken directly from site.

Spotify downloads and streaming figures are reflected of acts that are available on the platform, data was not available for tribute acts and similar.

All data was compiled between March 1 and May 15 2025 and prices were correct at the time of publication.

